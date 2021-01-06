BJP leader’s death not political murder: Bengal cops to Supreme Court

DENYING ALLEGATIONS that the death of Debendra Nath Roy, a CPM MLA who joined the BJP in 2019, was a “political murder”, the West Bengal Police has told the Supreme Court that a CID probe was conducted and there was no need to transfer the case to the CBI or NIA.

“It is denied that the incident [death of Roy] was a political murder or that the state machinery was used or was an accomplice or involved in any manner in causing such death and it is denied this was a shame on society and violated the right to life guaranteed to the citizens of this nation under Article 21 of the Constitution. It is further denied that there is involvement of state machinery against people having different political ideology…,” Dy SP CID, Malda zone, said in an affidavit filed in the court in response to a plea that also sought transfer of the trial from West Bengal to a court in New Delhi.

The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah.

The petitioner was seeking transfer of the case to a central agency on the basis of statements made by Roy’s wife Chandima and certain others, the affidavit said, adding “these statements do not allege foul play by any state personnel or the police…”