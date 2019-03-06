WATCH: BJP leaders come to blows at party meet in UP

Two UP BJP lawmakers came to blows at a party meet in Sant Kabir Nagar after an argument broke out over the placement of names on the foundation stone of a project.

Advertising

BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh were seen exchanging blows after an argument ensued between the two.

The incident took place during a meeting of the District Action Plan Committee at the Collectorate where various representatives and officials were present.

Even as others present at the meeting tried to pacify the leaders, Tripathi hit Baghel with his shoe to which the latter retaliated by slapping the MP.

A police officer later came in between and the two were separated. The entire episode was captured on camera. Later in the day, Baghel and his supporters protested outside the District Magistrate office, demanding the arrest of Tripathi.

Advertising

“The meeting was underway when the brawl broke out between the duo over some issue related to PWD. We could not even complete the meeting. This is highly condemnable. We were trying to discuss things about development,” ANI quoted an eye-witness as saying.