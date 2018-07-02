BJP MLA’s son, four others arrested under Bihar’s prohibition law

More than 1.15 lakh people have been arrested in the state for violating the liquor ban. (Representational) More than 1.15 lakh people have been arrested in the state for violating the liquor ban. (Representational)

Police on Monday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Siwan Vyas Deo Prasad’s son and his four friends after they were allegedly found in possession of alcohol on the UP-Bihar border near Mairwa police station. “Prasad’s son Vikas Kumar and four others were held with two bottles of liquor,” said Siwan superintendent of police, NC Jha.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar enforced a complete prohibition in Bihar in April 2016 by bringing a new anti-liquor law in the state with stringent provisions. The state government has launched a comprehensive drive since then to catch hold of those illegally engaging in sale and consumption of alcohol — domestic as well Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to the state government data, more than 1.15 lakh people have been arrested in the state for violating the liquor ban.

Chhattisgarh mulls similar ban

Meanwhile, an 11-member team from Chhattisgarh has reached Bihar on June 29 to study the implementation and impact of prohibition in the state. According to an official statement released by the Bihar CMO, the Chhattisgarh government has been in “favour of prohibition and had been trying to create a suitable atmosphere for liquor ban”.

