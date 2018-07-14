BJP leader’s retort to Mehbooba: If you create one ‘Salahuddin’, we will send 10 Bhagat Singhs from Jammu

BJP’s district president Ayudhya Nath demanded state governor to take action against Mufti for threatening to create terrorists like Salahuddin. (Express file photo) BJP’s district president Ayudhya Nath demanded state governor to take action against Mufti for threatening to create terrorists like Salahuddin. (Express file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday burnt the effigy of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and sought her arrest by governor’s administration for threatening the Central government to create more ‘Salahuddins’ in Kashmir if there were attempts to cause a split in her party.

The BJP workers raised slogans against Mufti and held a demonstration at the busy road leading from Kachi Chowani to civil secretariat. Expressing concern over her making such anti-national statements, BJP Mahila Morcha’s district president Veena Gupta asked Mufti to maintain the dignity of the office of the chief minister she had been holding till recently.

Referring to the dissensions within Peoples Democratic Party, Gupta asked Mehbooba Mufti to keep her own house in order. The BJP leader also challenged Mehbooba Mufti to execute her threat, saying that “If you create one, we will send ten Bhagat Singhs from Jammu.”

BJP’s district president Ayudhya Nath demanded state governor to take action against Mufti for threatening to create terrorists like Salahuddin. The BJP had pulled out of the coalition government with PDP as the latter was not implementing development works as per the agenda of the alliance, he said. This does not mean that now after coming out of power she will make such anti-national statements, he added.

On Friday, in order to quell dissent within the PDP after the BJP parted ways with her party to bring down her government in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had warned the Centre that any attempt to break the PDP will have a “very dangerous” outcome.

“My party is strong, there are differences which can be resolved… if Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people as in 1987, and if it tries to create divisions, then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987… If they try the same thing now and interfere… if it tries to break PDP, then the outcome will be very dangerous,” she had told reporters outside the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar.

