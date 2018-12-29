BJP leader Suraj Nandan Kushwaha dies of heart attack

Suraj Nandan Kushwaha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar, passed away late Friday night after a cardiac arrest.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Suraj Nandan Kushwaha died of heart attack yesterday late night. One of the strongest pillars of BJP is no more. All of us are deeply shocked by his sudden demise.” he tweeted.