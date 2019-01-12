BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls removal of Alok Verma ‘injustice’

Toggle Menu
Swamy said he agrees with Justice Patnaik that Verma should have been asked to respond to the allegations mentioned in the CVC probe, which, he adds "was not a judgment, but a prima facie case". 

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Saturday said the removal of Alok Verma from the post of CBI Director by the Selection Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “injustice” and that Verma should have been invited to respond to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe against him.

Responding to a report in The Indian Express, Swamy said he completely agreed with Justice (retired) Patnaik that there was “no evidence of corruption” against Verma, and “what the CVC says cannot be the final word”. Justice Patnaik had monitored the CVC enquiry against Verma.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice Patnaik was critical of “the very, very hasty” decision of the Selection Committee to remove Verma from the CBI Director’s post over charges of corruption and dereliction of duty Thursday, two days after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

“The special committee should also have included Justice Patnaik’s comments, and asked Verma to respond,” he said.

The committee, also comprising Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, who was nominated by the CJI to represent him, voted 2:1 to oust Verma from his position. The Prime Minister and Justice Sikri were against Verma’s continuance in light of the CVC report and “the extremely serious nature of observations made by the CVC against Verma”. Kharge wrote the dissent note.

