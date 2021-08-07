BJP leader slams Nagpur police for ‘failure’ to prevent gangrape

The police have detained four accused and are looking for two absconding ones.

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh on Friday slammed Nagpur Police for their ‘failure’ to prevent the gangrape of a girl by two different groups on the night of July 29.

According to police, the girl had left her home after an argument with her parents. She had taken an auto-rickshaw, but the driver and his accomplice allegedly handed her over to two other men, who took her to a house and raped her.

The accused later left her at another location, where she was picked up by two other men in an auto-rickshaw, who also raped her in the auto before dropping her at a railway station and giving her Rs 1,000 to buy a ticket.

Wagh accused police of not keeping vigil despite being equipped with CCTV. An inspector from the police station where the gangrape case was filed said, “We caught four persons with CCTV footage and our intelligence. We are looking for two others.”