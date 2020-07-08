scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Kashmir: BJP leader, his father and brother killed in Bandipora militant attack

The BJP leader was killed in a militant attack in Bandipora district. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2020 10:31:25 pm
kashmir bandipore militant attack, bjp leader kashmir militant attack, kashmir militants bjp leader killed, Militants opened fire on Bari, former BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora (File Photo)

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed in a militant attack in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday.

Militants opened fire on Bari, former BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

Bari’s brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing. They were taken to the Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

“Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated.”

Last month, mainstream political parties in the union territory demanded security for sarpanches and panches in the Valley after militants shot dead a Congress Sarpanch in Larkipora area of Anantnag district.

