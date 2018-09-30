Rajinikanth, BJP and AIADMK have similar ideology; Kamal seems more concerned about Kerala: BJP’s S Ve Shekher

I’m very well part of the BJP, said actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher. (Source: Twitter) I’m very well part of the BJP, said actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher. (Source: Twitter)

Actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher has had his fair share of popularity and controversy. In April this year he was the focus of a massive outrage across Tamil Nadu after he shared a derogatory Facebook Post against a women journalist who had complained against TN Governor Banrwarilal Purohit for patting her cheeks. On July, the Madurai Bench of Madras High court granted an interim injunction against the actor-turned-politician. But the incident has been raked up again after DMK chief M K Stalin questioned why “Karunas was arrested when people like Shekher who spoke ill about women and H Raja who spoke against the court are still not arrested?”

Indianexpress.com caught up with the BJP leader on the controversy and other issues.

What are your views on the recent arrest of MLA Karunas?

Tamil Nadu and controversies are inseparable. But the controversies are short-lived. It was my case before; then it was H Raja, and now it is Karunas. We have the freedom to express our opinion, but we need to make sure it doesn’t hurt or bring disharmony. Karunas’ case is in the court and I don’t want to comment about it further.

Several journalists and politicians have demanded your arrest and accuse you of using your influence to bypass the law. What’s you take on that?

I committed the mistake of sharing a post without looking at the context and I apologised for it. What people don’t understand is that if a case had gone to court, the police cannot arrest a person. It’s very sad that even this simple thing can’t be understood by the people who are simply blabbering that I should be arrested.

The court has said I don’t need to apply for bail now; my case has been disposed of and people think it is dismissed. Those who cleared school examinations with choice options may not know the difference between disposed and dismissed since both start with the letter D.

You were a part of ADMK from 2006-2009, you joined Congress for a short stint and now you are with the BJP. There seems to be a cold war between you and TN state president Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan now. Are you still part of BJP plans?

I’m very well part of the BJP. I am an active BJP supporter from 1992 and Dr Tamilisai wasn’t the chief then. I was expelled from ADMK because I was honest. But I don’t regret it, I had a very good understanding with late TN Chief Minister J.Jayalalitha which none of the MLA’s had it in the past.

I joined Congress because Rahul Gandhi called me. I was with the party for two months before Congress leader K V Thangabalu removed me for a violence that happened in Mount Road which I wasn’t responsible for at all. In 2010, I joined the BJP and have been with the party since. If the party offers me the leadership, I will take and lead BJP much better in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been your dear friends. Both have decided to enter active politics, what’s your view on that?

Yes, both are still my good friends. I recorded the voice of Rajinikanth for his first film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975 in All India Radio; Kamal (Kamal Haasan) and I used to watch films together in Safire theatre back then. About their political plunge, if my party is against them I will follow that.

But I don’t think we will be against Rajini because his ideology is similar to that of BJP and AIADMK. With Kamal it’s different. He seems to be more concerned for Kerala than Tamil Nadu. He didn’t contribute much during the unprecedented Chennai floods, but has been vocal about lending his support to Kerala.

People had a bad time during demonetisation. Do you still think it is a success of NDA government?

Indeed. Tell me which tea shop closed due to demonetisation. People who had black money only had a tough time to exchange their currencies. Demonetisation is one of the finest steps taken by India’s finest Prime Minister.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP managed to grab just a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Do you think it will change this time around?

BJP will come to power not only in this election but also in 2024. People who spread false allegations against Modi can have a glass of cold water and sleep. In Tamil Nadu, close to 10-14 percentage of vote banks will be in favour of BJP.

