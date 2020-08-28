BJP leader Prasahant Sisodiya injured in firing in Porbandar, 1 booked

After firing two rounds, Raju Rana Odedra escaped the scene, police said. (Representational)

PRASHANT SISODIYA alias Pappu, secretary of BJP’s Porbandar city unit, was injured after one Raju Rana Odedra allegedly opened fire at the residence of a former BJP councillor of Porbandar municipality early on Thursday morning.

Police said Sisodiya was injured after a shot allegedly fired by Odedra hit him following a tiff at the residence of Bharat alias Bhalla Maiyariya in Milpara area of Porbandar town at around 1 am on Thursday.

Bhalla’s wife Sonal, who too is a former BJP councillor in the Porbandar municipality, stated in her complaint that Odedra, a resident of Geetanagar area of Porbandar town, came in a car at their residence and fired a shot from his pistol which hit Sisodiya in the right side of his abdomen. Sisodiya was rushed to a local hospital in Porbandar before being referred to Rajkot for further treatment. Odedra fired one more shot but it didn’t hit anyone, Sonal further stated.

She also said that Odedra and his son-in-law Parbat Keshwala had come to her house at 10:30 pm on Wednesday and had an argument with her husband. She alleged that Odedra had verbally abused Bhalla during the Janmashtami.

After the argument late on Wednesday night, Odedra, against whom more than half-a-dozen criminal cases are registered, and his son-in-law left Bhalla’s home.

Meanwhile, Sonal called up Sisidoya, her neighbour, and others even as Odedra returned to her house at around 1 am in his car. “He pulled up his car in front of our house and started abusing my husband. He trained his gun at my husband and threatened to kill him. Prashantbhai (Sisodiya) and I were at the gate of the parking lot of our house, trying to reason with Odedra. As soon as I turned around to go inside, Odedra fired his pistol and the shot hit Prashantbhai who was at the gate,” Sonal further stated in her complaint.

After firing two rounds, Odedra escaped the scene, police said. Sources said that Odedra is the son of Bhalla’s maternal uncle.

Based on her complaint, Kamlabaug police have booked Odedra for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. “Investigation is on, nobody has been arrested so far,” N N Rabari, police inspector of Kamlabaug, said.

