BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya’s advice to women: Produce sanskari kids or remain infertile

BJP leader Pannalal Shakya had questioned cricketer Virat Kohli’s patriotism for marrying actor Anushka Sharma outside the country. (Source: ANI) BJP leader Pannalal Shakya had questioned cricketer Virat Kohli’s patriotism for marrying actor Anushka Sharma outside the country. (Source: ANI)

Taking a swipe at the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya advised women to remain infertile than give birth to kids who are not “sanskari” (cultured).

Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Shakya was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Congress came up with the slogan of ‘Gharibi Hatao‘ but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not ‘sanskari‘ and who deform society.”

This was, however, not the first time that the BJP lawmaker is making headlines for his remarks. Asking the boys to refrain from embracing the “western culture of making girlfriends,” Pannalal said, “Why do girls make boyfriends? If they stop doing this, the atrocities against them will stop.”

Earlier, Shakya had questioned cricketer Virat Kohli’s patriotism for marrying actor Anushka Sharma outside the country. “…Ram, Krishna, Yudhishtir married in India. All of you have been married in India or will be married in India… He (Kohli) earned fame and money in India but chose to marry outside… it’s not patriotism. Virat earned money in India… But he didn’t find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?” he asked while inaugurating a ‘Skill India Centre’ last year.

The BJP leader also said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India. “If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country’s money there. Then what will you give to the country?” he had said, adding that Kohli did not deserve to be a role model for youth because he married in Italy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd