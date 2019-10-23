BJP leader Muniraju Gowda’s disqualification period reduced by poll panel

The Election Commission has reduced the disqualification period of BJP leader Muniraju Gowda from three years to nine months and nine days.

Gowda, secretary of the Karnataka BJP, was barred from contesting elections for three years, starting January 9 this year, for improper filing on his expenses incurred during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In an order on October 17, the EC stated that Gowda filed an appeal under Section 11 of the Representation of the People Act before the Commission on September 9 and pleaded his case in person on October 9.

Section 11 empowers the EC to remove or reduce any disqualification period, except for that attracted on grounds for indulging in corrupt practices. The Commission, in the past, has exercised its right to reduce disqualification given on account of filing incorrect poll expenses.

After considering Gowda’s representation, the EC passed an order reducing his disqualification period and removing his name from the list of disqualified candidates.