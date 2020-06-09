BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother admitted in hospital with Covid-like symptoms

Max Hospital in Saket, where Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have been admitted, is yet to issue a statement in connection with their health condition. Max Hospital in Saket, where Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother have been admitted, is yet to issue a statement in connection with their health condition.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital after the two showed Covid-like symptoms.

Max Hospital in Saket, where the two have been admitted, is yet to issue a statement in connection with their health condition.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been self-isolating after developing mild fever and sore throat, got himself tested for COVID-19 today. The chief minister has avoided meetings and visitors since Sunday afternoon, an AAP spokesperson said. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

Two weeks ago, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had also showed symptoms of coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon. Patra has been discharged from the hospital.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

