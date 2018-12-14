BJP leader Jaynarayan Vyas defends tweet on new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Jaynarayan Vyas, BJP leader and a former minister in the Gujarat government, has defended his tweet on the newly appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“The New RBI Governor Das’s educational qualification is MA (History). Hope and Pray he doesn’t make RBI also a History. May God Bless the New Arrival !!” he had tweeted earlier this week.

Vyas, who holds a masters degree in civil engineering from IIT Mumbai, a PhD in management and a law degree, is a commentator on economics and finance. When The Indian Express spoke to him Thursday, Vyas stood by his tweet and said his party taught him to think of the “nation first”, and suggested that his comment was in the interest of the nation.

He said, “RBI is the bank of the bankers. At a stage when India is facing its worst challenge in two decades as far as the economy is concerned, one would have expected an eminent economist who understands the situation (to helm the RBI)… and we are in an era of globalisation. We have had people like Dr I G Patel, C Rangarajan, Dr Manmohan Singh and more recently Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel as governors, and we expect someone who can handle the rough weather.”

Vyas reiterated that he had “nothing against the IAS officer”, but that they were trained “to work as general managers and not as specialists”.

Vyas, who had been sidelined in the BJP, was brought back ahead of the Assembly elections last year to be part of the party’s manifesto committee.