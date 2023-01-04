Watch | Hotel of BJP leader, accused in murder case, razed in MP’s Sagar

A hotel of suspended BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta, who is an accused in the Jagdish Yadav murder case, was on Tuesday evening razed by the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar.

According to news agency ANI, a special team from Indore used 60 dynamites to demolish the hotel in the presence of Sagar district collector Deepak Arya and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak among other senior officials. The hotel, Jairam Palace, is located near the Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

“In the safety view, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished,” district collector Deepak Arya told ANI.

Gupta is accused of killing Koregaon resident Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV on December 22. Yadav, who worked at a dairy farm near the Makaronia intersection, was the nephew of independent councilor Kiran Yadav, who defeated Gupta’s wife Meena by 83 votes in civic body polls.

The police registered a case of murder against eight people. While five have been arrested, Gupta is absconding.