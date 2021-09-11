BJP leader found dead in Baghpat, murder suspected

BJP leader and former minister Atmaram Tomar was found dead in his home in Baraut town of Baghpat on Thursday. Police suspect he was strangled to death.

According to police, 75-year-old Tomar used to live alone after the death of his wife. He is survived by two sons – the elder son is a doctor in Meerut and the other is settled in the US.

Police said they have CCTV footage from surrounding area which shows two unknown persons entering Tomar’s home on Thursday evening and leaving after roughly an hour.

Based on a complaint by Tomar’s elder son – Satya Pratap – police have lodged an FIR. According to sources, Satya Pratap claims a close relative of the family had a financial dispute with Tomar and is linked to his killing.

“The son, Satya Pratap Tomar, has lodged an FIR claiming that he is sure that a close relative of the family with whom his father had a dispute over a money transaction was the person behind the killing. We are investigating the case and have collected CCTV footage from the area. The body was sent for post-mortem,” said Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Jadaun.

According to Satya Pratap’s complaint, he was unable to reach his father over the phone on Thursday night and Friday morning. He then asked a family friend to visit the home.

Atmaram’s body was lying in a room which was locked from outside.

“We broke open the lock and found the body on the bed. It seems he was strangled to death with a towel. Nothing his missing from the room,” SP Jadaun said.

Tomar (75), served as a minister of state in 1997 and was also the principal of the JV inter college in Baraut.