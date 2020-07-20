BJP leader dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat as state tally reaches 48,374

Mahesh Sharma Mahesh Sharma

Twenty people, including vice-president of BJP’s Vadodara unit, Mahesh Sharma, died of Covid-19 in Gujarat in a single day even as the state recorded 965 fresh cases on Sunday. Total number of Covid cases in the state reached 48,374 even as the the death toll stood at 2,164.

Congress MLA from Petlad in Anand district, Niranjan Patel (76), was among those who tested positive on Sunday. State president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Amit Chavda confirmed this in a tweet praying for his quick recovery.

Former MLA from Karjan Assembly Constituency in Vadodara district, Akshay Patel, who recently joined BJP after resigning from Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Patel has said he is asymptomatic and in home isolation, in a post on Facebook shortly after receiving his reports late on Sunday night.

BJP leader Sharma passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment after having tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Sharma, in his mid 50s, was a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before he joined the BJP over two decades ago. Senior party leaders remembered Sharma for his dedication to the party’s internal affairs.

“He was an extremely committed leader. He never contested elections but was always in the forefront of all activities undertaken by the party. When I was the general secretary of the Yuva Morcha, he was the vice-president of the organisation. We have worked very closely,” said veteran party leader Rakesh Patel.

Sharma is survived by his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. Patel said that Sharma’s family is asymptomatic and under quarantine.

Surat reported the highest deaths at nine, six from municipal corporation limits and three from district areas. It also recorded the highest number of new cases, 285. Among these, 206 cases were reported from the city and 79 from district areas.

This was followed by Ahmedabad, where 186 cases were reported from the corporation limits and another 26 from district areas, totalling to 212 cases. Out of the 20 deaths reported from the state on Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded six deaths. On Sunday, the total cases in Ahmedabad reached 24,375 with 1,547 deaths, while Surat’s total cases stand at 9,694 with 258 deaths.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 13 new areas as micro containment zones. About 50 per cent of the total active cases in Ahmedabad are reported from its western parts, with eight of the 13 new micro containment zones also from the city’s western areas.

These include residential societies in Ghatlodia, Gota, Shilaj and Gurukul, all in the north west zone; Navrangpura in the west zone and Vejalpur and Sarkhej from the south west zone.

Other micro containment zones declared on Sunday were from Noble Nagar in the north zone, Amraiwadi, Odhav and Vastral from the east zone and Indrapuri from the south zone. Among these new containment areas, Parikshar-I and Parikshar-II in Amraiwadi, with 154 houses with 616 people, is the largest micro containment zone declared by the AMC so far.

With no new cases reported from a few existing micro containment zones, 12 were removed from containment. The total number of micro containment zones now stands at 204.

