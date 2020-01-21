BJP leader: Can’t enforce CAA just because we have numbers

His remarks come a day after his BJP party chief in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, vowed to drive away one crore “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from the state. His remarks come a day after his BJP party chief in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, vowed to drive away one crore “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from the state.

Urging his own government at the Centre to grant citizenship to Muslims under the amended citizenship law (CAA), state BJP vice-president Chandra Bose on Monday said a law should not be enforced on people just because the government has numbers in Parliament.

Referring to the protests against CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Bose said, “I have suggested to my party leadership that with a little modification, the entire Opposition campaign against the CAA will fizzle out. We need to specifically state that the new citizenship law is meant for persecuted minorities, and we should not mention any religion… I believe Muslims too should be included in the CAA.”

His remarks come a day after his BJP party chief in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, vowed to drive away one crore “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App