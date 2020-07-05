BJP leader asks Chouhan to take charge of ‘unhappy’ MP divisions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo) Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

Two days after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his Cabinet by inducting a dozen former Congress MLAs, senior BJP leader and former minister Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday requested Chouhan to become in-charge minister of Jabalpur and Rewa districts to stem the public discontent over the expansion.

Supporters of at least half-a-dozen BJP legislators have registered their protests over exclusion of their leaders.

Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions, of which Jabalpur and Rewa are the headquarters, have got the short shrift, with a lion’s share of ministerial berths having gone to Gwalior-Chambal and Malwa belts, he indicated. “I can understand your compulsions but not the common people, who are unhappy with the ministry. Please come and take charge of Jabalpur and Rewa to make them feel better. (Congress leader) Digvijaya Singh was in charge of Jabalpur district when he was the CM. I am sure you will accept the request,” Vishnoi, MLA from Jabalpur’s Patan, wrote.

