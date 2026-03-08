BJP leader ‘arrested for growing opium on 5-acre farm’ in Chhattisgarh, suspended from party

This came to light after former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel visited the farm and posted photos and videos of the plantation on social media.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was Saturday arrested with his two aides for allegedly growing opium on a 5-acre farm in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. The leader has now been suspended from the party.

The Durg Police arrested the BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar, 58, who was working as state coordinator for rice mill processing work in the BJP’s farmers’ wing. The opium plantation was allegedly in fields between the villages of Samoda, Jhenjhari, and Sirsa in Durg district.