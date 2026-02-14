BJP leader arrested after roadside argument with judge, property demolished in Madhya Pradesh

“We had issued multiple notices in the past two years to remove these encroachments,” said Tehsildar Sapna Sharma.

A routine traffic dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas erupted into a controversy this week after a local BJP leader was arrested for allegedly obstructing a district judge, police said. Subsequently, properties linked to the accused, which were allegedly built illegally on government land, were demolished.

Pankaj Gharu, a senior member of the BJP’s Dewas unit, was taken into custody on Wednesday, following a heated confrontation with Dewas District and Additional Sessions Judge Prasanna Singh Bahrawat on a congested road near Jai Shri Nagar Colony on Tuesday morning. A second accused, Bhim Gharu, was arrested hours later. A third suspect remains at large.