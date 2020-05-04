BJP Ladakh chief Chering Dorjay quits party

There are around 20,000 people including patients, pilgrims and students from the UT who are stuck at different places in India, he told The Indian Express. (File Photo) There are around 20,000 people including patients, pilgrims and students from the UT who are stuck at different places in India, he told The Indian Express. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ladakh unit president, Chering Dorjay, quit the party on Sunday, accusing it and the Union Territory’s administration of failing to bring back its residents stranded across the country.

In a letter to BJP national president J P Nadda, Dorjay said the administration in Ladakh was insensitive to the condition of the stranded people. There are around 20,000 people including patients, pilgrims and students from the UT who are stuck at different places in India, he told The Indian Express.

Dorjay said had taken up the matter with authorities including the Lieutenant Governor and BJP national vice-president and in-charge of party affairs in Ladakh, Avinash Rai Khanna, but to no effect. He also accused the administration of rendering the autonomous hill councils of both Leh and Kargil ineffective. Asked to elaborate, he said the officials, at the instance of the administration, were not cooperating with these councils in their functioning.

