BJP Kozhikode candidate KP Prakash Babu remanded to police custody for role in Sabarimala violence

KP Prakash Babu, Kerala president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and candidate of the party in Kozhikode parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was remanded to police custody Thursday by a judicial magistrate court in Ranni for his alleged involvement in the violence at Sabarimala temple last year.

Babu had appeared in court on Thursday to appeal for bail in the case. He has been booked on an ‘attempt to murder charge’ by the state police against a woman devotee who had come to offer prayers at the temple during the ‘Chithira Atta vishesham’ festivities.

Babu faces at least eight police cases, of which arrest warrants were out on three of them. He’s accused of blocking women devotees, indulging in arson and violence and burning vehicles during a protest march to the office of the temple administration.

The BJP and its Sangh Parivar affiliates had fought pitched battles with the police at the base camp and premises of the Sabarimala temple in the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages at the shrine last year. The BJP, which opposed the verdict, cited temple tradition and custom to defend its actions.