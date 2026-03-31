Many promises in BJP’s Kerala poll manifesto –- from AIIMS to pension hike to free LPG

A monthly food security card of Rs 2,500 for below poverty line (BPL) families, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY coverage for all Keralites, an AIIMS campus, two free LPG cylinders a year for the poor during Onam and Christmas, a hike in welfare pension to Rs 3,000, and a high-speed corridor are among the highlights of the BJP manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala.

The manifesto was released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders. BJP is the first party in Kerala to release an election manifesto for the 2026 polls.