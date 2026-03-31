Many promises in BJP’s Kerala poll manifesto –- from AIIMS to pension hike to free LPG

A monthly food security card of Rs 2,500 for below poverty line (BPL) families, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY coverage for all Keralites, an AIIMS campus, two free LPG cylinders a year for the poor during Onam and Christmas, a hike in welfare pension to Rs 3,000, and a high-speed corridor are among the highlights of the BJP manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala.
The manifesto was released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders. BJP is the first party in Kerala to release an election manifesto for the 2026 polls.
The top promises for ‘Vikasit Kerala’ include revamping Devaswom Boards to increase devotee participation in the management of temples, including Sabarimala, and a CBI probe into the gold theft. A Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission will also be launched to undertake large-scale devotee-centric infrastructure development. Every woman from poor and BPL households will be provided a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500, usable at pharmacies and grocery stores.
The manifesto said MSP will be provided for all crops requiring support and that plantation lands will have options for multi-crop agriculture through amendments to relevant land and forestry laws. Every household in Kerala will get 20,000 litres of water per month free of charge.
All remaining phases of the Kochi Metro will be completed, and new metro services will be introduced in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
On the Mullaperiyar dam, the manifesto said, “Without impacting the water rights of Tamil Nadu, we will work with the governments of both states and the Centre to ensure safety for Kerala and water for Tamil Nadu.” However, the manifesto did not specify whether a new dam would be constructed.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More