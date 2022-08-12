PM’s ‘revdi’ statement: BJP attacks Kejriwal, says welfare measures, freebies different

Updated: August 12, 2022 7:42:06 pm
The BJP Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using freebies to fulfil the political ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal, who has been taking the lead in countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to end populist policies.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra drew a distinction between the welfare measures of the Centre and the “politics of freebies”, saying the Modi government’s policies are designed to help the people stand on their feet.
“Freebies are not meant for the poor. These are aimed at grabbing power. Freebies have no long-term benefits. It has only one short-term benefit and that is to get power in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. It is a bait to trap people to fulfil the ambitions of Kejriwal and the AAP,” Patra told reporters.
Meanwhile, commenting on the RJD-JD(U) forming government in Bihar, Patra said it will not be an exaggeration to say that “jungle raj has returned to Bihar”. He cited a string of alleged cases of rapes, murders and lootings to make his point.
Subscriber Only Stories
“When the BJP was a part of the government, despite not having departments of home and excise with it, the party put pressure to ensure that the law and order situation remained under control. That is not the case anymore,” Patra said.
Responding to the BJP’s charge, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “Jungle raj is in the Centre where ministers are scared to so much as squeak. There is a complete dictatorship. And for a debate, why don’t we pick up NCRB data? Where does Bihar stand and what is the situation in Delhi, where the Prime Minister resides? Fiction cannot change reality. It’s also good to see the BJP speaking on issues that matter, such as unemployment. We will fulfill our promise. But what about their promise of two crore jobs a year?”
His response came during an interaction with reporters after meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state has shown way to country
Hong Kong population shrinks for 2nd year under virus curbs
PM’s ‘revdi’ statement: BJP attacks Kejriwal, says welfare measures, freebies different
Newsmaker | The ‘Bandra Boy’ who led BJP to hair’s breadth of winning 2017 BMC polls is its pick for Mumbai
New York company raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘She has always influenced me’
Flood surge continues across Godavari, Krishna rivers in AP
Newsmaker | OBC face who had friends across parties as minister is new BJP Maharashtra chief
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Does laser hair removal cause skin darkening, pain? Find out here
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant