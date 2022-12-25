BJP turned Kashmir into tourism capital from terrorism capital, says Tarun Chug

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug Saturday said the party has turned Kashmir into the tourism capital from the terrorism capital. He added that the BJP would not allow the “Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis to take Kashmir back to the ’90s.”

“The BJP made J&K tourist capital from terrorism capital. Millions of tourists came to Kashmir this year. The vikas (development) is underway in all spheres in J&K,” said Chugh while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

The BJP leader said New Delhi was taking every step to bring peace, prosperity, and development to Jammu and Kashmir.

“However, three families that ruined the life of common people during their regimes are trying to fuel uncertainties for their political gain. These three dynastic political parties had made J&K an industry of loot and put impediments in the process of development and peace. For the last seven decades, they plundered every resource of J&K. Besides, they placed AK-47s, stones, and grenades in the hands of youngsters instead of pens, books, and laptops,” he added.

The BJP leader reiterated that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be conducted soon. “The Election Commission has already started the preparations and we hope Assembly polls will be conducted soon,” he said. He further said that the polls might be conducted by May next year.

The BJP leader said his party is committed to taking forward the mission of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “The deceased leader (Vajpayee) was the torch bearer of peace and brought J&K to the fore in terms of peace and development,” he said, adding that “We are committed to taking Late Vajpayee’s mission forward with full zeal and zest.”

He said the BJP was also committed to protecting the lives of people and added that the militants behind the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits have been “taken to task sternly and will not be spared in the future.”