BJP karyakartas should sharpen communication skills, take reforms, policies to people: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

The Maharashtra state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party held an interactive session with in-house cells on Wednesday to discuss plans and challenges ahead of the 2019 elections. The state BJP Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Cell, state BJP Other Backward Classes (OBC), Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha, Minorities Cell, Kisan Morcha, workers, lawyers, medical, education and other wings of the party attended the meeting held in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president addressed the party workers. “Every BJP karyakarta is an important link between the government, party and people. They are the messengers. They should sharpen their communication skills to take the reforms and policies of the party and government to the people across Maharashtra,” he said. Stressing on the importance of consolidating work at the grassroots through the 91,000 booths across the state, he urged every cell to get into a pro-active mode.

