BJP karyakartas should play the role of communicator: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Stressing on the importance of consolidating the working at the grassroots through 91,000 booths across the state, Devendra Fadnavis urged every cell to get into pro-active mode. (File Photo) Stressing on the importance of consolidating the working at the grassroots through 91,000 booths across the state, Devendra Fadnavis urged every cell to get into pro-active mode. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra BJP unit on Thursday held an interactive session with in-house cells to discuss plans and challenges ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The state BJP scheduled caste/scheduled tribe cell, state BJP Other Backward Caste (OBC), Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha, Minorities Cell, Kisan Morcha, Workers Lawyers, medical, education and other wings of the party participated in the meeting held in Mumbai.

Addressing the party workers, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Every BJP karyakarta is an important link between the government, party and people. They are the messengers. They should sharpen their communication skill to take the reforms and policies of the party and government to the people across Maharashtra.”

Stressing on the importance of consolidating the working at the grassroots through 91,000 booths across the state, Fadnavis urged every cell to get into pro-active mode. A senior BJP leader revealed, “Majority of our cells are doing the silent work. But we believe there is a need to get more active in the field. Our workers can reach the good work of the government to the people.”

Citing an example, he said, “A lot of negate campaign is being done by political rivals to show BJP as anti-dalit party. Now, if we look at the government decisions at centre and state, there are a dozen decisions for dalits, tribals, nomadics and OBCs. Our SC/ST/OBC/ cells who work in the field can work to furnish the right information to the people.”

The biggest decision relates to the one taken to provide direct benefit transfer to the SC/ST/OBC students. This has helped to plug Rs 2500 crore corruption. The online process enables direct transfer of funds into the account of the individual eligible student. Thus the middle agents or even the manipulations at the bank levels are eliminated.

Similarly, there are other decisions like farmers online crop loan waiver of Rs 23,000 crore to more than 50 lakh farmers. The online process has helped to curb corruptions as it weeded out 22 lakh ghost accounts, while saving Rs 10,000 crore which would have been pocketed by middle men.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App