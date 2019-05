Advertising

The BJP on Monday sought a special assembly session claiming that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is now in minority. Asking Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove his majority in the House, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava wrote to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel demanding the session.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats, one short of the halfway mark in the 230-seat House.