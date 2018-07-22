BJP J&K unit holds meet to discuss poll strategy

BJP state president Ravinder Raina also welcomed the new state office bearers.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) BJP state president Ravinder Raina also welcomed the new state office bearers.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party held the first meeting of its new state office bearers on Sunday, with Union minister Jitendra Singh urging party workers to work harder to ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

The meeting was convened to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections for Lok Sabha, panchayat and urban local bodies.

“All the party leaders need to work harder for the approaching elections. We have to perform extremely well as the whole nation keeps an eye on the happenings in the state,” Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, said.

Singh asked the leaders to approach the public directly without any intermediate barrier. “While going into the election, we have to ensure the good coordination between all the party functionaries as well as the general masses,” he said.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina welcomed the new state office bearers. Raina said the party has always pressed for the panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the state as the delay in these elections were leading to loss of funds, meant for the development of the region.

