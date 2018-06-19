BJP J&K ministers called to Delhi today for ‘urgent meet’

Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Nirmal Singh. The BJP high command has summoned all its ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government to Delhi. (Express Photo/File) Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Nirmal Singh. The BJP high command has summoned all its ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government to Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

A day after the Centre announced it would not extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley, the BJP high command summoned all its ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government to Delhi for an “urgent meeting” on Tuesday. Sources said the meeting had been convened by party president Amit Shah.

“In the evening, we suddenly received a message from the party high command to reach Delhi before 11 am Tuesday for a meeting with the party president,’’ a BJP minister told The Indian Express. “When asked about the agenda of the meeting, we were told it was urgent,’’ he added.

When asked whether it had anything to do with the performance of BJP ministers vis a vis the functioning of the state government, the minister replied in the negative, pointing out that Shah was already scheduled to be in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit beginning June 23. During the visit, he was supposed to review the working of BJP ministers and party leaders, he added.

Sources in the party said the meeting appeared to have been convened following differences between the ruling PDP and BJP over the issue of the ceasefire. While Mufti wanted it to be extended, the Centre decided against it in view of the situation in the Valley, they said.

This is not the first time that differences have arisen between the PDP and BJP. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers —- Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Parkash Ganga — publicly rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district early this year. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet.

After quitting the cabinet, Lal Singh held rallies to mobilise public opinion in favour of the CBI inquiry demand.

