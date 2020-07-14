BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina tests positive for coronavirus

Raina (extreme left) accompanied Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav to the house of slaim party leader Wasim Bari on Sunday. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Raina (extreme left) accompanied Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav to the house of slaim party leader Wasim Bari on Sunday. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief and former Nowshera MLA, Ravinder Raina, on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Party sources said that his sample was taken at the airport here on Monday, after he returned to Jammu by air from Srinagar.

Raina had gone to Kashmir following the killing of senior BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and younger brother by militants last week. Sources said that he had stayed in the Valley for nearly a week, attending the deceased’s nimaz-e-Janaza.

On Sunday too, he accompanied Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, with party’s J&K incharge and sitting MP Avinash Rai Khanna, to the residence of the deceased party leader to offer condolences.

While Madhav and Singh returned to Delhi the same day, Raina stayed on in the Valley, which is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, 225 new cases were reported in Kashmir, taking the tally of active cases to 3,756.

Meanwhile, sources said that Dr Jitendra Singh and Avinash Rai Khanna have tested negative for the virus.

Singh and Ram Madhav have gone into self-quarantine.

