Haryana: BJP gets Dushyant’s JJP on board, to stake claim to form government tomorrow

A day after it failed to secure a simple majority in the Haryana elections, BJP sealed an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly, and is set to form its second government in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah confirmed the alliance, saying Manohar Lal Khattar would be the Chief Minister while the deputy CM would be from JJP, which was formed just 10 months ago due to a split in the INLD. Haryana govt formation Live Updates

“Going by the mandate of the voters of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that BJP and JJP will form the government together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the JJP,” Shah told reporters in Delhi, flanked by Khttar and Chautala.

Amit Shah said the alliance was in line with the “spirit” of people’s mandate while Chautala stated that his party believed the tie-up was necessary for stability in Haryana.

“To give a stable govt to Haryana it was important for BJP and JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji. Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government,” Chautala said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday at 11 am, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Singh will be the Central observers.

Following the meeting, BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain said the party would meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government in Haryana.

In the Haryana elections, a resurgent Congress-led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed 31 seats and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala won 10. The saffron party bagged only 40 seats, down from the 48 it won in 2014. The scenario made JJP the kingmaker in the hung assembly and after a day of hectic negotiations, it decided to side with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Chautala had said at a press conference that he would support any party that promises 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private jobs in the state.

“There are many of our party candidates who have toppled several stalwarts of both BJP and Congress. Because our voting population comprises 56 per cent youth, our priority is that whichever political party promises us 75 per cent reservation for youth in private jobs in Haryana, we shall primarily go with them. We have kept it open,” Dushyant said at the press conference.