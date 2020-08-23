BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (PTI/File)

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said that all three NDA constituents in Bihar, the JD(U), LJP, and his party, will fight Assembly polls due in October-November, together under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Nadda’s remarks at a virtual meet of the Bihar BJP comes amid a bitter war of words between Kumar’s JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-headed LJP.

Expressing confidence that the party will emerge victorious, Nadda claimed that the opposition in Bihar as well as elsewhere has become a “spent force” and asserted that the ruling party is the only party that is being looked at by people with hope. The opposition has neither ideology nor vision nor any spirit to serve people, and it can’t rise above petty politics, he added.

During the virtual meet, Nadda also praised the Bihar government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in the state. The special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implemented in “letter and spirit”, he said, asking the state BJP to go to people with its details.

Nadda also shared details of the Modi government’s work to boost health care measures to battle the pandemic and to provide relief to people, especially the poor, with several packages.

Earlier this week, the ruling alliance welcomed the Election Commission’s new guidelines for conducting elections amid a pandemic, saying that they have ended an atmosphere of uncertainty about the forthcoming polls. Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “We welcome the EC guidelines on Bihar polls. The poll panel has ended an atmosphere of uncertainty about the elections with its guidelines, which clearly talk about the safety of voters in times of Covid-19.”

