BJP, JD(U) demand Tejashwi apology for ‘murti’ jibe at Murmu

A DAY ahead of the polling to decide the next President, the BJP and JD(U) on Sunday demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for calling NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu a “murti (statue)”.

On Saturday, Tejashwi said: “We do not want a murti (statue) as President of India. Has anyone heard the NDA candidate for President speak? Has she held any press conference? On the other hand, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has held several press conferences.”

On Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said, “Tejashwi Yadav has insulted not only Droupadi Murmu ji but millions of youngsters from tribal and Dalit communities by saying that she will be a murti in Rashtrapati Bhawan. This is nothing but a reflection of feudal politics in the name of social justice.”

The BJP also took a dig at the RJD, saying the state witnessed a “real statue government” when Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister between 1997 and 2005.

BJP national general secretary of OBC Morcha and party spokesperson Nikhil Anand told The Indian Express: “Everyone knows how Bihar had a real statue CM in the form of Rabri Devi when she was virtually dragged out of her kitchen to take over reins of the state.”

“Whatever Droupadi Murmu has achieved so far is because of her struggle and hard work as against someone (Rabri Devi) who would run state affairs under patronage of her husband and brothers,” he said, demanding an apology from Tejashwi.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Tejashwi should know that President of India is an august post. As Murmu is all set to become President, statue reference to her by him is condemnable. He should immediately apology. Murmu has served as a minister and Governor and it goes to show her struggle.”