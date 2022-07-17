scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

BJP, JD(U) demand Tejashwi apology for ‘murti’ jibe at Murmu

The BJP also took a dig at the RJD, saying the state witnessed a “real statue government” when Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister between 1997 and 2005.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
Updated: July 17, 2022 7:45:33 pm
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (File)

A DAY ahead of the polling to decide the next President, the BJP and JD(U) on Sunday demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for calling NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu a “murti (statue)”.

On Saturday, Tejashwi said: “We do not want a murti (statue) as President of India. Has anyone heard the NDA candidate for President speak? Has she held any press conference? On the other hand, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has held several press conferences.”

On Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said, “Tejashwi Yadav has insulted not only Droupadi Murmu ji but millions of youngsters from tribal and Dalit communities by saying that she will be a murti in Rashtrapati Bhawan. This is nothing but a reflection of feudal politics in the name of social justice.”

The BJP also took a dig at the RJD, saying the state witnessed a “real statue government” when Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister between 1997 and 2005.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties

BJP national general secretary of OBC Morcha and party spokesperson Nikhil Anand told The Indian Express: “Everyone knows how Bihar had a real statue CM in the form of Rabri Devi when she was virtually dragged out of her kitchen to take over reins of the state.”

“Whatever Droupadi Murmu has achieved so far is because of her struggle and hard work as against someone (Rabri Devi) who would run state affairs under patronage of her husband and brothers,” he said, demanding an apology from Tejashwi.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Tejashwi should know that President of India is an august post. As Murmu is all set to become President, statue reference to her by him is condemnable. He should immediately apology. Murmu has served as a minister and Governor and it goes to show her struggle.”

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement