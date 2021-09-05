BJP: Jan Ashirwad Yatra success proof of people’s faith in PM

The BJP on Saturday claimed that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra has been a greater success than the party expected and it is a living example of people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Jan Ashirwad Yatra has covered a distance of over 24,000 km. More than 5,000 events were held during the yatra. This is a living example of the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of BJP workers.”

With Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet expansion in July, the Union Council of Ministers had 27 ministers belonging to OBC communities, 12 from SCs and eight from STs. The party then launched the programme to “introduce” the ministers to the people.

BJP President J P Nadda thanked the people for their “support and blessings”. “During the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen,” he tweeted. “The tremendous success of the Jan Aashirwad Yatras is also proof of the ‘Vikas Yatra’ that the country has seen under the dynamic and decisive leadership of PM Modi and the trust and support of all his Cabinet Ministers,” he said.