BJP is trumpeting President Murmu’s tribal roots: Adhir

Criticising treasury bench speakers for repeatedly referring to the tribal roots of President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that BJP is trumpeting across the country that a tribal person has been made the President.

Participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said that India had witnessed 15 Presidents and three Acting Presidents. “We had never heard about their caste and religion during the debate on the President’s address in the House,” he said. “For the first time, there is so much trumpeting that the BJP has elevated a tribal as the President of India,” said Chowdhury, adding that this has been made an election issue to reap political benefits.

“You are repeatedly saying that we have made a tribal President. It seems that you have made a donation. Looks like you are generous. In India, anyone who is above 35 years of age and has qualifications to become a Member of Parliament, can contest the Presidential election,” Chowdhury said, adding that BJP members were “casting doubts on the capabilities of the President”.

Chowdhury said that he never says that the Prime Minister belongs to the OBC category. When Chowdhury made these remarks, BJP member Nishikant Dubey tried to raise a point of order and urged Speaker Om Birla to remove the Congress leader’s remarks.

Chowdhury said that after the speech of Rahul Gandhi, the atmosphere of the House has changed. It seems that the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address has become a fight between Rahul and BJP, he said.

“It shows that Rahul ji has struck the right chord of the BJP’s inefficiency… Rahul Gandhi has made you ‘pappu’… It has created an upheaval in your party. That is the reason the BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi. Has any political party in India lobbied in such a manner ever before,” said Chowdhury.

He also attacked the BJP over non-representation of Muslims in the government. “We should be more generous. We should be more liberal,” he said.

During his speech, Chowdhury raised the issue of Chinese aggression on the border and said that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded a discussion in Parliament after the 1962 war, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion. In that discussion, 165 MPs participated and Nehru himself accepted shortcomings, he said, adding that after that discussion, the House had passed a unanimous resolution. “Why can’t we do the same?” Chowdhury asked.

To this, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House, said, “Adhir Rajan ji asking why are we not doing like that? Because at that time there were shortcomings. Now, there are no shortcomings so why should we do that? The discussion was held after losing thousands of hectares of land.”