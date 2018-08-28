BJP invites CM for Vajpayee’s condolence meet

State BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee went to the chief minister’s residence to personally invite her. (File) State BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee went to the chief minister’s residence to personally invite her. (File)

The BJP on Monday formally invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the condolence meet for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled on Wednesday. State BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee went to the chief minister’s residence to personally invite her.

“We did not come here to do politics. We came here to formally invite chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the condolence meet. She was a minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet. We hope that she attends the event. As it is a condolence meet there will be no party flag at the venue,” Banerjee said.

The event will be held at Mahajati Sadan. The state government, however, has not accepted any money from the BJP for the booking of state-owned Mahajati Sadan, sources said. The party has also invited TMC, CPM and Congress leaders to attend the condolence meet.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App