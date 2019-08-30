BJP interviews candidates for Maharashtra Assembly seats

The BJP on Thursday started interviewing candidates aspiring to contest the eight Assembly segments that are part of Pune city. The BJP had won all the eight Assembly seats from the city in the 2014 Assembly elections, in which all the parties contested the elections independently. For the forthcoming Assembly elections, the BJP is expected to join hands with the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena has been staking claim on some of the Assembly seats in the city while the BJP has been reluctant to give it any seats. “We are gearing up to contest all the eight Assembly segments of Pune city,” said Madhuri Misal, who took charge as the chief of the Pune unit of the BJP recently.

All the legislators of the party are contesting the Assembly elections, but they face challenges from many of the corporators and senior party leaders in Pune.

The Kasba Assembly segment is set to get a new candidate as the sitting legislator, Girish Bapat, was recently elected to the Lok Sabha. The remaining Assembly segments include Parvati, represented by Misal, Kothrud, represented by Medha Kulkarni, Shivajinagar, represented by Vijay Kale, Pune Cantonment, represented by Dilip Kamble, Vadgaonsheri, represented by Jagdish Mulick, Hadapsar, represented by Yogesh Tilekar and Khadakwasla, represented by Bhimrao Tapkir.

The NCP recently concluded interviewing aspirants while the Congress, Shiv Sena and MNS are yet to decide their candidates for the elections.

Sunil Mane joins BJP

Political strategist Sunil Mane recently joined the BJP in a ceremony held at the BJP office. Welcoming him, Girish Bapat said, “A worker who works diligently has joined the party and Mane’s strategies are sure to benefit the party.” Mane is a former journalist and runs a public relations agency. “I joined BJP to contribute in the process of development,” said Mane.