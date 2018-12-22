BJP intensifies efforts to resolve all issues with Bihar allies

The BJP on Friday intensified its efforts to resolve issues with its allies in Bihar, particularly the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had recently expressed its unease following a delay in announcement of seat-sharing in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan with son Chirag Paswan — who is the LJP parliamentary board chairperson — Friday met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley amid indications that the two parties may soon arrive at a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar. Paswan later told reporters that talks were on.

Both Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag flew to Mumbai Friday evening. Chirag will be back on Saturday and is likely to take part in further meetings related to seat-sharing.

BJP sources said LJP is likely to be given five seats in Bihar and one seat in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, in addition to one Rajya Sabha seat.

BJP sources said that the party did not want to let its allies “sulk” over issues between them. They also said the party leadership’s move to assign Jaitley to talk to the LJP leaders was an indication that the party wanted to deal with their grievances seriously.

“The party leadership wanted to use Jaitley’s experience as an effective interlocutor… The deployment of Jaitley, an old Bihar hand in the party with friendly relations with leaders of different parties, by the BJP to buy a truce with the LJP, underscores the importance the party has attached to continuing its alliance with Paswan’s party, which enjoys strong influence among Dalits,” a BJP leader said.

On Friday evening Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar arrived in the national capital. Kumar is expected to hold talks with BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday. However, leaders in JD(U) claimed no programme for any meeting was decided till Friday evening. “

“If these meetings take place on Saturday, the unrest prevailing within the NDA the seat-sharing in Bihar is likely to calm down soon,” a JD(U) leader said.

Sources said Shah and Nitish Kumar are expected to finalse the seat-sharing on Saturday. Earlier, both leaders had announced that JD(U) and BJP will fight equal number of seats. However, which party will fight a specific seat is not likely to finalised on Saturday — a date will be fixed to announce that because both parties would require time to vacate specific seats from sitting MPs.

Meanwhile, JD(U) vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor in a tweet said that the joint efforts and collective strength of existing and potential NDA allies is the key to success in the upcoming elections. He added that all key constituents of the coalition must work towards this.