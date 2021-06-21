BJP inducts SC members from Malwa into party

The BJP on Monday inducted 12 members of the Scheduled Caste community into the party at a function organised at the party headquarters in Chandigarh.

The state in-charge of the party and Rajya Sabha member, Dushyant Gautam said that the BJP gives utmost respect to members of the SC community and that the party had the maximum number of Schedule Caste and backward class MPs in the Parliament, when in compared to the Congress and others.

“The next elections in the state will demonstrate that the Punjabis want peace, prosperity, and a drug-free Punjab. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will face his waterloo for his corrupt style of functioning,” said Dushyant. He added that the Congress and other opposition parties are dynasty-based while only in the BJP can a worker rise up the party ranks to be the Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that the Punjabis understand that only BJP has stood for harmony and peace in the state. “We will win the next elections as the Congress has failed to deliver on even one poll promise. Where is the drug-free Punjab that was promised?” he asked.

Among those who joined the BJP on Monday were Prem Singh, Giri Raj Rajora, Surinder Singh, Angrez Singh, Sikandar Singh Bhamri, Sikander Singh Samalsar, Gurcharan Singh Raju, Avtar Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh Rangreta, and Harpreet Singh.