BJP: In TMC, Suvendu will always be a ‘karmachari’

EVEN IF Suvendu Adhikari tries to stay on in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he “cannot be a leader as those with TMC are only ‘karmacharis’ (employees) and not leaders,” said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday. Ghosh was addressing a gathering in Egra, Purba Medinipur, a district considered to be a stronghold of Adhikari.

BJP started its ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ (‘No more injustice’) programme in several districts where senior party leaders visited houses under ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ and participated in public meetings.

“There is a revolution happening within Trinamool Congress. No one can be leader in TMC. However Suvendu tries, he cannot be a leader there. He will have to be a karmachari,” said Ghosh. “The end of Trinamool Congress will start from Purba Medinipur,” added Ghosh.

“Many (leaders) had come to BJP and they have got posts. We have made them MLAs and MPs. Mukul Roy got posts, including being MP, after he came to BJP,” added Ghosh.

“I am here to start the ‘Aar Noy Anyay programme’. In West Bengal, corruption, political violence and crimes against women are increasing. We want to put an end to that. We will visit people, go door-to-door. We will give a leaflet at each household, highlighting the failures of the TMC government. We will also highlight the programmes and schemes of the Centre that have been denied to the people of the state because of the TMC government’s stance,” Ghosh told mediapersons later in Egra.

