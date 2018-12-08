BJP in state of ‘extreme panic’, sensing defeat in polls: Congress

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over the ED raids against Robert Vadra’s associates, alleging the Modi dispensation was using “high-handed tactics” to threaten people as it was in a “state of panic of the highest degree” sensing defeat in polls. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters here also alleged that the country has never seen such a “terror raj” in the “constitutional rule” of India.

“We fought the British Raj, and the BJP would do well to know that the day of judgement will come for it,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday carried out searches against three people linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

“They are afraid of the Congress and its values. And, so they are threatening people and using high-handed tactics against those who are relatives of our leaders or associated with them,” he alleged.

“This is called character assassination by innuendos and insinuations. When you do not have facts, this is what they will do,” the Congress leader said.

Singhvi said the BJP was in “state of panic of the highest degree” sensing rejection from the people in the elections.

“Panic word would be an understatement, and all these raids and searches against various people is nothing but a ploy to divert the attention of people from real issues and the BJP’s failures,” he charged.

The ED carried out searches against the three people in connection with its probe into alleged “commissions received by some suspects in defence deals” and illegal assets stashed abroad, officials said Friday.