BJP in power when Babri demolished, Ram temple foundation laid: Rajnath Singh

Laying the ground for the BJP’s campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told party’s office bearers to remind people that when BJP was in power in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength for the first time, the demolition of Babri Masjid took place (1992), and in its second stint, the Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya.

“When the structure (Babri Masjid) fell, then Kalyan Singh was the chief minister, and when the foundation for the Ram Temple was laid, then Yogi-ji is the chief minister. It is a coincidence… a BJP government was then, and a BJP government is now,” Singh, the BJP MP from Lucknow, said at the party’s working committee meeting held in Lucknow on Monday.

Telling party leaders to ensure that there is no crises of trust for the BJP, Rajnath Singh said that that the party has kept its promise of building Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked party leaders to tell cadres to use “social media platforms” to publicise schemes of the state and central governments.