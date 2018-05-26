BJP in power in 20 states shows people have endorsed NDA’s performance in last four years: PM Modi

Noting that the NDA government is not afraid of taking tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is not a government of confusion. “It is a government of commitment and it has the strength to go for surgical strike”, he said. Noting that the NDA government is not afraid of taking tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is not a government of confusion. “It is a government of commitment and it has the strength to go for surgical strike”, he said.

With BJP completing four years in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the NDA government’s commitment to fight corruption has sent “shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform”.

Addressing a public rally in Cuttack, the Prime Minister stated that his government is moving on the correct path, adding that the people have put their seal of approval on it. He said that during the last four years, commitment and clarity have replaced confusion and anarchy in governance. “The BJP is in power in 20 states of the country which shows that people have endorsed NDA’s performance in the last four years,” he said.

“Three thousand raids were conducted by various agencies and undeclared income to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore was unearthed. Tough rules against black money have sent shivers down the spines of many who have come on one platform”, Modi said in an oblique reference to the opposition parties who are grouping against the NDA.

Noting that the NDA government is not afraid of taking tough decisions, Modi said that it is not a government of confusion. “It is a government of commitment and it has the strength to go for surgical strike”, he said.

He pointed out that many of the leaders of the NDA government have lived in poverty and that is why betterment of the poor is their biggest priority. “It is a government whose President, Vice President and Pradhan Sevak, all have lived in poverty,” he said. “Today the BJP has over 1500 legislators in the country. These victories are not wins for any leader, this is the victory of the people. This is the win for those mothers who have been freed from smoking chulhas. This is the win of those girls who have been helped by Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. This is the win of the youth helped by Skill India and Mudra Yojana. This is the win of the farmers who are guaranteed 1.5 times of the cost of production,” he added.

The prime minister also used the dais to attack the Congress, saying the party, which ruled the nation for almost 50 years, never cared for the people. “It is important to remember the issues which the nation was facing four years ago, the atmosphere there was four years ago. It is important to remember how much did the family, which ruled the nation for 48 years, cared for it. Congress believes in ‘family first’ instead of ‘country first’,” he said. “Who can forget the scams worth lakhs of crores that embarrassed India abroad? During UPA regime, the Congress party used to run the government through remote control,” he added.

On the four year-rule of the NDA government, he said people now believe that the country can change. The country is moving towards “susashan” (good governance) from “kusashan” (bad governance) and towards “jandhan” (public money) from “kaladhan” (black money). “The people can now see that the NDA government is working with the motto ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’,” he said.

“NDA government is working towards the benefit of common people. I can assert that my government is working with the people’s mandate, not from any Janpath,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched a survey on his app, asking people to rate the performance of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and MPs and MLAs in their constituencies. “It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo app,” Modi tweeted.

