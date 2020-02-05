BJP in Parliament: Oppn talks Preamble, forgot to read UCC, cow protection

Bhupendra Yadav with Prakash Javadekar at Parliament House. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Bhupendra Yadav with Prakash Javadekar at Parliament House. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Accusing opposition parties of “engineering” the protests against CAA, NRC and NPR at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, BJP members in Rajya Sabha, speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, on Tuesday said that the Opposition, in its predilection for reading the Preamble of the Constitution, had failed to read Articles that deal with implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the country and the State’s obligation of prevent cow slaughter.

Opening speaker, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav’s mention of reported comments by Congress MP Kapil Sibal seeking postponement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on the ground that it would benefit the BJP in elections elicited a strong rebuttal from Sibal, who walked into the House a little later. Sibal threatened to take the matter to the House ethics committee.

Sibal denied strongly that he had ever made that statement. Yadav said he had only quoted newspaper reports that had been cited in the House earlier, too. Yadav listed achievements of the NDA government over the last six years, which he said tried to “take everyone forward” while the Opposition created an “atmosphere of divisiveness”. He said: “You changed the Constitution and implemented Emergency (in 1975), but now you have developed this habit of reading the Preamble. I would urge you to also read Article 44, which deals with Uniform Civil Code, or Article 48 on prevention of cow slaughter. But without doing that you are raising a hue and cry about Article 370 (which provided special status to erstwhile state of J&K), which was a temporary provision…. You profess faith in the Constitution, yet you changed its Preamble…”

The BJP, Yadav said, “kept losing elections from 1950s to 1990s but we never questioned the electoral process. You raise questions on EVMs the moment you lose.”

Citing the presence of Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and AAP’s local MLA Amanatullah at Shaheen Bagh, Yadav said: “Clearly you are giving moral, if not other kind of support to the protesters. When a young girl from that stage makes violent statements against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, one can imagine the kind of poison you are injecting into young minds. You are free to go there but did you try to tell them that this (CAA) will not affect them?”

Both Yadav and Sudhanshu Trivedi, who seconded the motion, spoke at length on the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute. Trivedi rued the fact that even “Ramlalla Virajman”, who was a party in the case, was asked to prove that it was his birthplace with documents. Referring to the documents in Persian that were submitted in court, he said, referring to the Opposition’s criticism of the NRC process, “These are people who asked Ramlalla for documents but decline to furnish their own.”

Earlier in the morning, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held his ground in the House despite disruptions during Zero Hour. His refusal to yield resulted in normal functioning of the House. When some members met him in the chamber seeking opportunity to make Zero Hour submissions, Naidu asked them to first impress upon their leaders to ensure normal functioning of the House, according to a source.

