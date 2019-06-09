Toggle Menu
BJP in majority in Darjeeling municipality after 17 GJM councillors join party

The councillors joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of general secretary in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy.

The councillors at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Days after it inducted Trinamool Congress councillors, the BJP on Saturday welcomed 17 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) councillors of the Darjeeling municipality.

The councillors joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of general secretary in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Roy said that the BJP now enjoys a majority in the 32-member Darjeeling municipality and noted that two seats are vacant. The BJP leader said the party will organise a big demonstration in the coming days.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “Our battle to save democracy in the state continues. People’s mandate went against the Chief Minister in the Lok Sabha polls, but she is now using police raj to harass BJP workers and supporters.”

Vijayvargiya said, “Bengal has had a history of political violence and the BJP will end that. The arrogance of the Trinamool Congress will be checked…In 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, we will get 250+ seats. I am certain of it.”

The BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Shortly after, three legislators and 56 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, most of them from TMC, joined the BJP.

