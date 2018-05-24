BJP’s ideals lost, anyone with money and power can join party: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on ally BJP, saying that there are no ideals left in the party. He alleged that the ‘saffron party’ is no longer ‘saffron’ and that anyone with money and power can join it, PTI reported.

Thackeray was addressing a poll ray at Mokhada town for Shiv Sena candidate Shrinivas Wanaga for the upcoming Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for May 28. Distancing his party members from being called ‘money bags’, he claimed that Shiv Sena workers were ‘honest’.

“The saffron flag under which you had been working with Chintaman Wanaga is not saffron anymore. There are no ideals left in that party. You get entry into the party if you show a (money) bag. The honest people I have with me are my money bags. We do not get lured by money,” Thackeray said.

The BJP was upset with Shiv Sena for giving ticket to Shriniwas Wanaga, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga, whose death earlier this year necessitated the bypoll to the Lok Sabha seat in the neighbouring Palghar district. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said the BJP was planning to field someone from the Wanaga family in the by-election.

The Sena chief expressed his grief over the death of Chintaman Wanaga and said it was ‘unfortunate’ that the Palghar seat fell vacant after his demise. Hinting at his disagreement with BJP, he further said, “Had the BJP given a ticket to his son Shrinivas, I would have myself come to campaign for him.”

Thackeray also took a dig at Chief Minister Fadnavis and said he must have thought the poor man from an “adivasi” (tribal) family would not be able to do much and toe the BJP’s line ultimately. “The CM must have thought (Shrinivas) Wanaga does not have money, neither will he have any support. Who will ask him? But he did not realise that we are not the ones to count wealth with money. We count wealth with the size of one’s heart,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“When the Wanaga family came to us, they told me the BJP mistreated them and that he (Shrinivas) did not wish to join any other party because his father stood with saffron,” Thackeray said.

Talking about the late MP, Thackeray said Chintaman Wanaga had opposed the Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the Wadhwan port project and the acquisition of tribal land for government projects.

He also called out the BJP for its double standards, saying “The BJP is using the photos of late Chintaman Wanaga on one hand, while on the other, is bent on defeating his son. Feels bad looking at all this. Shrinivas’s win will be the victory of loyalty.”

