BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Doubling rate up from 3 to 13 days under lockdown

The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for slamming the Centre’s lockdown strategy.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Rahul Gandhi gave a wrong statement. I want to tell him, when the lockdown was imposed, doubling rate of infection was three days. Now the infection takes 13 days to double. This is India’s success, and everyone’s success.”

He said the “whole world is praising India” for imposing the lockdown “at the right time”.

Javadekar added, “When the lockdown was imposed, the Congress was upset why it was imposed across the country; (they said) the economy will be destroyed. They opposed the imposition of the lockdown and now are opposing the relaxation. This is their doublespeak. Compared to the loss faced by thE US, France, Britain, Spain, Italy, Iran, Brazil, and China, India has been relatively less affected.”

