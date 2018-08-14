BJP hits back: I-T department assessing his firm, Rahul Gandhi jittery

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

THE BJP on Monday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi chose to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal since he is “jittery” after the Income Tax department opened assessment of a firm in which he and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, have majority share.

Ridiculing the Congress leader’s challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi is not worthy to have a debate with the Prime Minister.”

Prasad also said, “If he thinks his allegations of corruption against the Modi government, or Modi, will mitigate action against him, then let me tell him that it is not going to happen.”

Read | In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi challenges PM to debate on Rafale deal

Citing earlier instances, Prasad said Defence ministers in Congress-led governments had refused to divulge details of defence deals because it was against the interest of national security. “You (Rahul) have become so irresponsible that you are compromising national security. This is irresponsible and against national interest…. Rahul Gandhi is lying. He is frustrated,” Prasad said.

Prasad claimed that Rahul had attacked Modi on Rafale deal after the Income Tax department opened assessment of Young India, a firm in which he and Sonia Gandhi have majority share. He alleged that Young India acquired over Rs 5,000 crore worth of assets with an investment of merely Rs 50 lakh.

Prasad said the I-T department believes his tax liability will be Rs 154 crore, and not merely Rs 68 lakh, as the Congress leader has claimed. The minister alleged, “By paying Rs 50 lakh, how you can acquire Rs 90 crore loan of a company along with all its assets which are worth over Rs 5000 crore? To counter this, he is levelling false allegations.”

Asked why the government does not take the Congress into confidence over details of the Rafale deal, Prasad said the government does not trust the party under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App